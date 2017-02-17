Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223149
Date Died
February 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Serita Mcgunia
18440 Mccrackedn Rd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Decedent

Clifton Stiles
18440 Mccrackedn Rd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Fiduciary

Serita Mcgunia
18440 Mccracken Rd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 223149—Estate of Clifton Stiles. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
