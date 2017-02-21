Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223151
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 23, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Cindy Angela Wade
13404 Argus Avenue
Cleveland OH 44110

Next of Kin

Laurence Wade
13809 Argus Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110

Applicant

Doris Dudley
13404 Argus Avenue
Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Alan Spechalske
22034 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123-1711

Text

2017 GRD 223151—Re: Cindy Angela Wade. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. A. Spechalske, atty.
