Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223151
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 23, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Cindy Angela Wade
13404 Argus AvenueCleveland OH 44110
Next of Kin
Laurence Wade
13809 Argus Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant
Doris Dudley
13404 Argus AvenueCleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
22034 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123-1711
Text2017 GRD 223151—Re: Cindy Angela Wade. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. A. Spechalske, atty.
