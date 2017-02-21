Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223152
Date Died
June 18, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Dorothy A. Deveney
26861 Forestview Ave.
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Saturday, June 18, 2016

Applicant

Vincent Deveney
26861 Forestview Ave.
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Steven Telich
Mark S. Telich, Attorney at Law
782 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 EST 223152—Estate of Dorothy A. Deveney. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. S. Telich, atty.
