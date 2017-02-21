Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223152
- Date Died
- June 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Dorothy A. Deveney
26861 Forestview Ave.Euclid OH 44132
Date Died :Saturday, June 18, 2016
Applicant
Vincent Deveney
26861 Forestview Ave.Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Mark S. Telich, Attorney at Law
782 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119
Text2017 EST 223152—Estate of Dorothy A. Deveney. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. S. Telich, atty.
