Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223153
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 9, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Darlicia R. Fields
13970 Superior Rd Apt. 104East Cleveland OH 44118
Ward
Dareon N. Fields
13970 Superior Rd Apt. 104East Cleveland OH 44118
Board of Education
East Cleveland Board Of Education
Natural Mother
Cierra Keys
Natural Father
Georg Fields
Text2017 GRD 223153—Re: Dareon N. Fields. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.