Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223154
- Date Died
- August 28, 2014
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Richard J. Golias
12323 Reindeer AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Applicant's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Decedent
Wanda M. Golias
12323 Reindeer AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Date Died :Thursday, August 28, 2014
Text2017 EST 223154—Estate of Wanda M. Golias. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
