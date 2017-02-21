Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223154
Date Died
August 28, 2014
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Richard J. Golias
12323 Reindeer Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Decedent

Wanda M. Golias
12323 Reindeer Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Date Died :Thursday, August 28, 2014

Text

2017 EST 223154—Estate of Wanda M. Golias. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 