Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223157
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 21, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Next of Kin
Harry Curry
3484 W. 58th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Ward
Maralee Curry
10603 Detroit AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Text2017 GRD 223157—Re: Maralee Curry. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
