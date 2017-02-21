Date Filed Tuesday, February 21, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223157 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 21, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 223157—Re: Maralee Curry. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.