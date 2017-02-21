Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223157
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 21, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Next of Kin

Harry Curry
3484 W. 58th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Ward

Maralee Curry
10603 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 GRD 223157—Re: Maralee Curry. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
