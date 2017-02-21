Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223165
- Date Died
- November 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Robert John O'neill
5865 Monica LaneGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016
Applicant
Michael O'neill
7042 Kings Cote ParkIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Frank P. Giaimo, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 223165—Estate of Robert John O'Neill. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. P. Giaimo, atty.
