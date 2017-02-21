Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223171
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 4, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Chad H. Wachs
2297 Windward Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016

Applicant

Denise Farran Riehle
11307 Grafton Rd.
Grafton OH 44044
Applicant's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 223171—Estate of Chad H. Wachs. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. F. Sobel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 