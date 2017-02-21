Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223171
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 4, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Chad H. Wachs
2297 Windward Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Applicant
Denise Farran Riehle
11307 Grafton Rd.Grafton OH 44044
Applicant's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Text2017 EST 223171—Estate of Chad H. Wachs. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. F. Sobel, atty.
