Date Filed Tuesday, February 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223171 Date Died October 28, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 4, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223171—Estate of Chad H. Wachs. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. F. Sobel, atty.