Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223175
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 23, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Kevin Bonner
1047 East 169th Street, Up
Cleveland OH 44140

Applicant

Lawanda Smith
1047 East 169th St, Up
Cleveland OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Christine Marie LaSalvia
Cristallo and LaSalvia
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 GRD 223175—Re: Kevin Bonner. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. C. M. LaSalvia, atty.
