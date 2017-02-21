Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223175
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 23, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Kevin Bonner
1047 East 169th Street, UpCleveland OH 44140
Applicant
Lawanda Smith
1047 East 169th St, UpCleveland OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Cristallo and LaSalvia
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 GRD 223175—Re: Kevin Bonner. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. C. M. LaSalvia, atty.
