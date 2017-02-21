Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223177
Date Died
May 13, 2016
Filing Code
AAC

Applicant

Helen Mormer
2636 Archer Court
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Louis Anthony D'Amico
Argie, D'Amico & Vitantonio
6449 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village OH 44143-3404

Decedent

Ella W. Mormer
2636 Archer Court
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Friday, May 13, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223177—Estate of Ella W. Mormer. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. L. A. D'Amico, atty.
