Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223177
- Date Died
- May 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AAC
Applicant
Helen Mormer
2636 Archer CourtBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Argie, D'Amico & Vitantonio
6449 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village OH 44143-3404
Decedent
Ella W. Mormer
2636 Archer CourtBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Friday, May 13, 2016
Text2017 EST 223177—Estate of Ella W. Mormer. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. L. A. D'Amico, atty.
