Date Filed Tuesday, February 21, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223179 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 23, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 223179—Re: Melodie N. Holland. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.