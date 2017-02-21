Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223179
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Leilani D. Holland
3564 East 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Ward

Melodie N. Holland
3609 East 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44120-0001

Next of Kin

Leila A. Holland
3564 East 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Next of Kin

Leilani D. Holland
3564 East 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Next of Kin

Crystal C. Holland
3609 East 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 223179—Re: Melodie N. Holland. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
