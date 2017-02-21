Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223179
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 23, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Leilani D. Holland
3564 East 154th St.Cleveland OH 44120
Ward
Melodie N. Holland
3609 East 154th St.Cleveland OH 44120-0001
Next of Kin
Leila A. Holland
3564 East 154th St.Cleveland OH 44120
Next of Kin
Leilani D. Holland
3564 East 154th St.Cleveland OH 44120
Next of Kin
Crystal C. Holland
3609 East 154th St.Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 223179—Re: Melodie N. Holland. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
