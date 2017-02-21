Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223180
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dennis Havtany
120 Westbridge Dr.Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Rebecca Deebe Hatvany
20453 Bershire CircleStrongsville OH 44149
Text2017 EST 223180—Estate of Rebecca Deebe Hatvany. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
