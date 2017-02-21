Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223180
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Dennis Havtany
120 Westbridge Dr.
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Anne Stehlik
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Rebecca Deebe Hatvany
20453 Bershire Circle
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223180—Estate of Rebecca Deebe Hatvany. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 