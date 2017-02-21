Date Filed Tuesday, February 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223181 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died January 2, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 223181—Estate of Lester W. Oehlmann. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.