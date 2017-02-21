Probate
Decedent
Lester W. Oehlmann
28550 Westlake Village Drive, C108Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017
Applicant
Leila A. Daiuto
1818 Arlington RowWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 223181—Estate of Lester W. Oehlmann. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
