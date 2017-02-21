Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223181
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
January 2, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Lester W. Oehlmann
28550 Westlake Village Drive, C108
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017

Applicant

Leila A. Daiuto
1818 Arlington Row
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 223181—Estate of Lester W. Oehlmann. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
