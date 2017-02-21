Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223182
Date Died
November 24, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

James M. Jackson
8542 Countryview Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick James Weschler
Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLP
3800 Embassy Parkway
Akron OH 44333

Decedent

Brooke A. Jackson
8542 Countryview Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Thursday, November 24, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223182—Estate of Brooke A. Jackson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Weschler, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 