Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223182
- Date Died
- November 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
James M. Jackson
8542 Countryview DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLP
3800 Embassy Parkway
Akron OH 44333
Decedent
Brooke A. Jackson
8542 Countryview DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Thursday, November 24, 2016
Text2017 EST 223182—Estate of Brooke A. Jackson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Weschler, atty.
