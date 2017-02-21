Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223183
Date Died
December 12, 2008
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Faye Bolden
19106 Lanbury Ave.
Warrensville Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Earle Cicero Horton
Horton & Horton Co LPA
1201 East 9th. Street,
Cleveland OH 44114-2507

Decedent

Lue M. Morrow
19106 Lanbury Ave.
Warrensville Hts. OH 44122

Date Died :Friday, December 12, 2008

Text

2017 EST 223183—Estate of Lue M. Morrow. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. E. C. Horton, atty.
