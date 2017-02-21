Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223185
- Date Died
- November 23, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 3, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Stella Stodghill
14410 EdgewoodCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Applicant
Sonya Sudduth
4799 1/2 Walford RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Tyresha Brown-O'Neal
614 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 223185—Estate of Stella Stodghill. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. T. M. Brown-O'Neal, atty.
