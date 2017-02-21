Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223185
Date Died
November 23, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 3, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Stella Stodghill
14410 Edgewood
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Applicant

Sonya Sudduth
4799 1/2 Walford Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Tyresha Monique Brown-O'Neal
Law Offices of Tyresha Brown-O'Neal
614 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 223185—Estate of Stella Stodghill. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. T. M. Brown-O'Neal, atty.
