Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223186
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
April 30, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Donald R. Galinat
28550 Westlake Village Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Saturday, April 30, 2016

Applicant

Brian James Galinat
1101 Hillside Road
Greenville DE 19807
Applicant's Attorney
Harold William Beseth III
Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2302

Text

2017 EST 223186—Estate of Donald R. Galinat. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. H. W. Beseth, III, atty.
