Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223186
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- April 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Donald R. Galinat
28550 Westlake Village DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Saturday, April 30, 2016
Applicant
Brian James Galinat
1101 Hillside RoadGreenville DE 19807
Applicant's Attorney
Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2302
Text2017 EST 223186—Estate of Donald R. Galinat. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. H. W. Beseth, III, atty.
About your information and the public record.