Date Filed Tuesday, February 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223186 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died April 30, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 223186—Estate of Donald R. Galinat. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. H. W. Beseth, III, atty.