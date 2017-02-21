Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223187
Date Died
July 10, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Paul Robert Roman
7415 Wittington Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Friday, July 10, 2015

Applicant

Kevin S. Lipman
55 Public Square Suite 1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 223187—Estate of Paul Robert Roman Jr. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 