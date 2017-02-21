Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223189
- Date Died
- January 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Steven M. Young
2797 Belgrave RoadCleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
1405 E. 6th Street
Cleveland OH 444114
Decedent
Doris G. Kramer
27070 Cedar Rd., Apt. 221Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, January 15, 2017
Fiduciary
Steven M. Young
2797 Belgrave RoadCleveland OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
1405 E. 6th Street
Cleveland OH 444114
Text2017 EST 223189—Estate of Doris G. Kramer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Wexberg, atty.
