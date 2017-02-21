Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC223190
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Apr 6, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Shanell Lauryn Murphy
21378 Ellacott Parkway Apt. O101
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Old Name

Rebecca Shanell Angerstien
21378 Ellacott Parkway Apt. O101
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Text

2017 MSC 223190—Re: Rebecca Shanell Angerstien. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 