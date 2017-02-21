Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC223190
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGApr 6, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Shanell Lauryn Murphy
21378 Ellacott Parkway Apt. O101Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Old Name
Rebecca Shanell Angerstien
21378 Ellacott Parkway Apt. O101Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Text2017 MSC 223190—Re: Rebecca Shanell Angerstien. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.