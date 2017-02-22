Date Filed Wednesday, February 22, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223193 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 3, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD5EO

Text 2017 GRD 223193—Re: Shoshana Lerman. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.