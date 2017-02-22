Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223193
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 3, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Applicant

Rachael Leman
37405 Fawn Path
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Ward

Shoshana Lerman
37405 Fawn Path
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 GRD 223193—Re: Shoshana Lerman. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 