Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223193
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 3, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Applicant
Rachael Leman
37405 Fawn PathSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Ward
Shoshana Lerman
37405 Fawn PathSolon OH 44139
Text2017 GRD 223193—Re: Shoshana Lerman. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
