Date Filed Wednesday, February 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223194 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $110,000.00 Date Died September 26, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223194—Estate of Christopher J. . Churchill. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. P. Leary, III, atty.