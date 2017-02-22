Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223194
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $110,000.00
- Date Died
- September 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Christopher J. Churchill
2671 Hampshire RoadCleveland Heights OH 44106
Date Died :Monday, September 26, 2016
Applicant
Terrance A. Churchill
19154 Cascade CourtAurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Pearce Leary, Attorney at Law
100 Park Place
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-4442
Fiduciary
Terrance A. Churchill
19154 Cascade CourtAurora OH 44202
Fiduciary's Attorney
Pearce Leary, Attorney at Law
100 Park Place
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-4442
Text2017 EST 223194—Estate of Christopher J. . Churchill. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. P. Leary, III, atty.
