Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223194
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$110,000.00
Date Died
September 26, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Christopher J. Churchill
2671 Hampshire Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106

Date Died :Monday, September 26, 2016

Applicant

Terrance A. Churchill
19154 Cascade Court
Aurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Arthur Pearson Leary III
Pearce Leary, Attorney at Law
100 Park Place
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-4442

Fiduciary

Terrance A. Churchill
19154 Cascade Court
Aurora OH 44202
Fiduciary's Attorney
Arthur Pearson Leary III
Pearce Leary, Attorney at Law
100 Park Place
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-4442

Text

2017 EST 223194—Estate of Christopher J. . Churchill. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $110,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. P. Leary, III, atty.
