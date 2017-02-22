Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223195
- Date Died
- January 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Stephanie Del Vecchio
12747 Wellswood TrailChesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Scott A. Larrick
8442 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026
Decedent
Roland Del Vecchio
1500 Wilmar RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 223195—Estate of Roland Del Vecchio. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. A. Larrick, atty.
