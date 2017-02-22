Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223195
Date Died
January 14, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Stephanie Del Vecchio
12747 Wellswood Trail
Chesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Allen Larrick
Scott A. Larrick
8442 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026

Decedent

Roland Del Vecchio
1500 Wilmar Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Text

2017 EST 223195—Estate of Roland Del Vecchio. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. A. Larrick, atty.
