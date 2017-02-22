Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223196
Date Died
October 21, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Commissioner

Cornelius Jr Jones
2450 Greenvale Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Decedent

Shirley A. Eatmon
19219 Euclid Ave. #345
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016

Applicant

Christine Eatmon
620 Turney Rd #328
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 223196—Estate of Shirley A. Eatmon. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
