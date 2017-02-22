Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223196
- Date Died
- October 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Commissioner
Cornelius Jr Jones
2450 Greenvale RoadCleveland OH 44121
Decedent
Shirley A. Eatmon
19219 Euclid Ave. #345Euclid OH 44117
Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016
Applicant
Christine Eatmon
620 Turney Rd #328Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 223196—Estate of Shirley A. Eatmon. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
