Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223199
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 21, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Next of Kin
Louise Hewitt
4875 Southwood DriveCleveland OH 44144
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Ward
Eleanor Dillelo
7250 Old Oak Blvd., Centruy OaksMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 GRD 223199—Re: Eleanor Dillelo. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.