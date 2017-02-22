Date Filed Wednesday, February 22, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223199 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 21, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 223199—Re: Eleanor Dillelo. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.