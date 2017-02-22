Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223199
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 21, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Next of Kin

Louise Hewitt
4875 Southwood Drive
Cleveland OH 44144

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Ward

Eleanor Dillelo
7250 Old Oak Blvd., Centruy Oaks
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 GRD 223199—Re: Eleanor Dillelo. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
