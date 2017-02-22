Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223200
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Andrea A. Ourlian
9799 Grist Mill RunOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Kryszak & Associates, Co., LPA
5330 Meadow Ln Ct Ste A
Sheffield Village OH 44035-1469
Decedent
Stefan N. Ourlian
9799 Grist Mill RunOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 223200—Estate of Stefan N. Ourlian. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. C. Kryszak, atty.
