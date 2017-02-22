Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223201
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 21, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Next of Kin
Edna Washington
10715 MassieCleveland OH 44108
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Ward
Terry Johnson
7201 Wade Park Ave., Eliza Bryant VillageCleveland OH 44103
Text2017 GRD 223201—Re: Terry Johnson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.