Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223201
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 21, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Next of Kin

Edna Washington
10715 Massie
Cleveland OH 44108

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Ward

Terry Johnson
7201 Wade Park Ave., Eliza Bryant Village
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 GRD 223201—Re: Terry Johnson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
