Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223206
- Date Died
- November 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Dorothy Martin
3420 Hilltop DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Applicant
Valerie C. Martin
1370 Sloane Ave, #406Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131
Text2017 EST 223206—Estate of Dorothy Martin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Boyko, atty.
About your information and the public record.