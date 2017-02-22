Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223206
Date Died
November 22, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Dorothy Martin
3420 Hilltop Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Applicant

Valerie C. Martin
1370 Sloane Ave, #406
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Andrew Boyko
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 223206—Estate of Dorothy Martin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Boyko, atty.
