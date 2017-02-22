Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223210
- Date Died
- February 2, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 5, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second FloorParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Catherine Brady
7040 Hepburn RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017
Text2017 EST 223210—Estate of Catherine Brady. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
