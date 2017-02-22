Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223210
Date Died
February 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 5, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second Floor
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Catherine Brady
7040 Hepburn Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 223210—Estate of Catherine Brady. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. J. Stano, atty.
