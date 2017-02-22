Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223216
- Date Died
- January 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kimberley V. Nykanen
12260 Tulane FallsBristow VA 20136
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
William C. Van Syckle
909 Wagar RoadRocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 223216—Estate of William C. Van Syckle. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. L. Smith, atty.
