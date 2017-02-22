Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223216
Date Died
January 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kimberley V. Nykanen
12260 Tulane Falls
Bristow VA 20136
Applicant's Attorney
Ned Lindsey Smith
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

William C. Van Syckle
909 Wagar Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223216—Estate of William C. Van Syckle. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. L. Smith, atty.
