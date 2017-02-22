Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC223219
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGApr 10, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Genises Nia Taylor
1716 E. 238th StreetEuclid OH 44117
New Name
Genesis Nia Taylor
1716 E. 238th StreetEuclid OH 44117
Applicant
Shana O. Taylor
1716 E. 238th StreetEuclid OH 44117
Text2017 MSC 223219—Re: Genises Nia Taylor. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.