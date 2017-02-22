Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC223219
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Apr 10, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Genises Nia Taylor
1716 E. 238th Street
Euclid OH 44117

New Name

Genesis Nia Taylor
1716 E. 238th Street
Euclid OH 44117

Applicant

Shana O. Taylor
1716 E. 238th Street
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2017 MSC 223219—Re: Genises Nia Taylor. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
