Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223220
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Jai Hoon Lee
20 Bernwood Lane
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Plaintiff

Donna Lee
177 Burwick
Highland Heights OH 44143
Plaintiff's Attorney
Franklin Craig Malemud
Reminger Co., L.P.A.
1400 Midland Building
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Defendant

Heeyong Kate Lee
1/29/2011, 20 Bernwood Lane
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Text

2017 ADV 223220—Donna Lee vs Jai Hoon Lee, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. F. C. Malemud, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 