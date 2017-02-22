Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223221
Date Died
October 13, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 10, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Sharon Smith
4400 Clarkwood Pkwy. #401
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016

Applicant

Taylor Smith
4391 Outhwaite Ave. #540
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 EST 223221—Estate of Sharon Smith. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
