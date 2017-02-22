Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223222
Date Died
October 11, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 4, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Geraldine Mendelsohn
4603 Anderson Road
South Euclid OH 44121-2969

Date Died :Sunday, October 11, 2015

Applicant

George L. Poulos
102 First St., Suite 204
Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Robert John Rischitelli Jr.
Rischitelli & Poulos Ltd.
102 First St
Hudson OH 44236

Text

2017 EST 223222—Estate of Geraldine Mendelsohn. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. J. Rischitelli, Jr., atty.
