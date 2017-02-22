Date Filed Wednesday, February 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223222 Date Died October 11, 2015 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 4, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code EWP

Text 2017 EST 223222—Estate of Geraldine Mendelsohn. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. J. Rischitelli, Jr., atty.