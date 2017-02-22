Probate
Decedent
Geraldine Mendelsohn
4603 Anderson RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121-2969
Date Died :Sunday, October 11, 2015
Applicant
George L. Poulos
102 First St., Suite 204Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Rischitelli & Poulos Ltd.
102 First St
Hudson OH 44236
Text2017 EST 223222—Estate of Geraldine Mendelsohn. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. J. Rischitelli, Jr., atty.
