Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223224
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- January 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Deborah M. Waid
3318 Priscilla Ave.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017
Applicant
Brian L. Waid
98 Beverly Rd.Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 223224—Estate of Deborah M. Waid. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. S. Grendel, atty.
About your information and the public record.