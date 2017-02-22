Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223224
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
January 14, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Deborah M. Waid
3318 Priscilla Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017

Applicant

Brian L. Waid
98 Beverly Rd.
Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
David Stanley Grendel
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 223224—Estate of Deborah M. Waid. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. S. Grendel, atty.
