Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223226
Date Died
February 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Barbara S. Harold
3 Homewood Way
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Sunday, February 12, 2017

Applicant

Sandra L. Owen
809 Erie Road
Eastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
David Michael Lenz
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 90
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 223226—Estate of Barbara S. Harold. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. Lenz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 