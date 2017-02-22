Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223226
- Date Died
- February 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Barbara S. Harold
3 Homewood WayRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, February 12, 2017
Applicant
Sandra L. Owen
809 Erie RoadEastlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 90
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 223226—Estate of Barbara S. Harold. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. Lenz, atty.
