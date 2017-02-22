Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223228
Date Died
January 11, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Irene Taupieka
6513 Philetus Ave.
Cleveland OH 44127
Applicant's Attorney
David Stanley Grendel
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Robert E. Krzewinski
2907 East 64th St.
Cleveland OH 44127

Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223228—Estate of Robert E. Krzewinski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
