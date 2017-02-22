Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223228
- Date Died
- January 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Irene Taupieka
6513 Philetus Ave.Cleveland OH 44127
Applicant's Attorney
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Robert E. Krzewinski
2907 East 64th St.Cleveland OH 44127
Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 223228—Estate of Robert E. Krzewinski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
About your information and the public record.