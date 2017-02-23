Probate
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- 2017GRD223230
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 15, 2017 9:30 AM
- GD1
Next of Kin
Cha'ron Sanders
4675 East 178th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Ward
Margaret Withers-Turnbow
4675 E. 178th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road, Suite 709North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 223230—Re: Margaret Withers-Turnbow. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
