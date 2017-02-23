Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223230
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 15, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Cha'ron Sanders
4675 East 178th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Ward

Margaret Withers-Turnbow
4675 E. 178th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road, Suite 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 223230—Re: Margaret Withers-Turnbow. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
