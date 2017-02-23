Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223232
Date Died
December 10, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Raymond L. Onley
409 Bridle Ct
Chesapeake VA 23323

Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223232—Estate of Raymond L. Onley. Miller, S. & B., attys.
