Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223232
- Date Died
- December 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Raymond L. Onley
409 Bridle CtChesapeake VA 23323
Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016
Text2017 EST 223232—Estate of Raymond L. Onley. Miller, S. & B., attys.
