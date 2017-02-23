Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223233
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 28, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Kyla Graham
866 East 220th St.Euclid OH 44119
Applicant
Renee Graham
866 East 220th St.Euclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen J. Proe
6000 Lombordo Center, Ste. 420
Seven Hills OH 44131
Text2017 GRD 223233—Re: Kyla Graham. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. J. Davis, atty.
About your information and the public record.