Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223233
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 28, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Kyla Graham
866 East 220th St.
Euclid OH 44119

Applicant

Renee Graham
866 East 220th St.
Euclid OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Scott J. Davis
The Law Office of Stephen J. Proe
6000 Lombordo Center, Ste. 420
Seven Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 GRD 223233—Re: Kyla Graham. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. J. Davis, atty.
