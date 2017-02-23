Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223236
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- January 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Janet Sinclair
1654 Overlook RoadCleveland OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, January 20, 2017
Applicant
Theodore C. Sinclair
1654 Overlook RoadCleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
6460 Laura Lane
Solon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 223236—Estate of Janet Sinclair. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. D. Webster, atty.
