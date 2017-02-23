Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223241
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 9, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Wolfgang Roehler
3528 Warren Road #3Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant
Vera S. Rolf
21239 Creekside DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 GRD 223241—Re: Wolfgang Roehler. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. M. Preston, atty.
