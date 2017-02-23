Date Filed Thursday, February 23, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223241 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 9, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 223241—Re: Wolfgang Roehler. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. M. Preston, atty.