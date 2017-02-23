Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223241
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Wolfgang Roehler
3528 Warren Road #3
Cleveland OH 44119

Applicant

Vera S. Rolf
21239 Creekside Drive
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Mark Preston
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 GRD 223241—Re: Wolfgang Roehler. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. M. Preston, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 