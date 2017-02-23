Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223243
Date Died
January 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Christine L. Pajestka
7497 Pleasant Hill Drive
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Donald D. Clark
850 Ridgeview Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223243—Estate of Donald D. Clark. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
