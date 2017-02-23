Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223243
- Date Died
- January 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Christine L. Pajestka
7497 Pleasant Hill DriveParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Donald D. Clark
850 Ridgeview DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017
Text2017 EST 223243—Estate of Donald D. Clark. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
