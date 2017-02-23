Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223246
Date Died
December 8, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 7, 2017 9:45 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Geraldine R. Herick
56 Natalie Road
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Thursday, December 8, 2016

Applicant

Michael A. Pierce
13971 Chippewa Trail
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Ann Balzano
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 223246—Estate of Geraldine R. Herick. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 7, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. L. A. Balzano, atty.
