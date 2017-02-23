Date Filed Thursday, February 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223246 Date Died December 8, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 7, 2017 9:45 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 223246—Estate of Geraldine R. Herick. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 7, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. L. A. Balzano, atty.