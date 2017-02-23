Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223246
- Date Died
- December 8, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 7, 2017 9:45 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Geraldine R. Herick
56 Natalie RoadBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Thursday, December 8, 2016
Applicant
Michael A. Pierce
13971 Chippewa TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 223246—Estate of Geraldine R. Herick. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 7, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. L. A. Balzano, atty.
About your information and the public record.