Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223247
Date Died
December 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary C. Blasko
643 Bishop Road
Highland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Applicant

Craig K. Blasko
643 Bishop Road
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 223247—Estate of Mary C. Blasko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 