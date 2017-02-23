Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223247
- Date Died
- December 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary C. Blasko
643 Bishop RoadHighland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Applicant
Craig K. Blasko
643 Bishop RoadHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 223247—Estate of Mary C. Blasko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
