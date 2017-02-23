Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223251
- Date Died
- October 4, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 7, 2017 10:45 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Raymond F. Schoch
1595 E. 43rd StreetCleveland OH 44103
Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Text2017 EST 223251—Estate of Raymond F. Schoch. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 7, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
