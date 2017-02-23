Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223251
Date Died
October 4, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 7, 2017 10:45 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Raymond F. Schoch
1595 E. 43rd Street
Cleveland OH 44103

Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223251—Estate of Raymond F. Schoch. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 7, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
