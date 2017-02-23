Date Filed Thursday, February 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223251 Date Died October 4, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 7, 2017 10:45 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 223251—Estate of Raymond F. Schoch. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 7, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.