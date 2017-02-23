Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223252
- Date Died
- January 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Nelson L. Gordon
4821 Donald AvenueCleveland OH 44143
Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017
Applicant
Sheila R. Gordon
4821 Donald AvenueCleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 223252—Estate of Nelson L. Gordon. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
