Date Filed Thursday, February 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223254 Date Died December 3, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 7, 2017 9:15 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 223254—Estate of Donald J. Brown. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 7, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.