Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223254
- Date Died
- December 3, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 7, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Donald J. Brown
7069 West 130th StreetParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, December 3, 2016
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 223254—Estate of Donald J. Brown. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 7, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.