Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223254
Date Died
December 3, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 7, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Donald J. Brown
7069 West 130th Street
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, December 3, 2016

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 223254—Estate of Donald J. Brown. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 7, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
