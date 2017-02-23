Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223255
- Date Died
- November 18, 2014
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Nancy C. Meadows
1301 West 87th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Roger Meadows
12010 Kirton AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 223255—Estate of Nancy C. Meadows. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
