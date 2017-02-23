Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223255
Date Died
November 18, 2014
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Nancy C. Meadows
1301 West 87th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Tuesday, November 18, 2014

Applicant

Roger Meadows
12010 Kirton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 223255—Estate of Nancy C. Meadows. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
