Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223256
- Date Died
- June 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Chad A. Palek
4948 Hidden View CourtNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Manning & Manning Attorneys at Law, LLC
7064 Avon Belden Rd
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Decedent
Linda A. Palek
6535 Princeton Court, Unit 104aParma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary
Chad A. Palek
4948 Hidden View CourtNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Fiduciary's Attorney
Manning & Manning Attorneys at Law, LLC
7064 Avon Belden Rd
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Text2017 EST 223256—Estate of Linda A. Palek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. L. Manning, atty.
