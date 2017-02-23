Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223256
Date Died
June 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Chad A. Palek
4948 Hidden View Court
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Allison Lynn Manning
Manning & Manning Attorneys at Law, LLC
7064 Avon Belden Rd
North Ridgeville OH 44039

Decedent

Linda A. Palek
6535 Princeton Court, Unit 104a
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, June 13, 2016

Fiduciary

Chad A. Palek
4948 Hidden View Court
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Fiduciary's Attorney
Allison Lynn Manning
Manning & Manning Attorneys at Law, LLC
7064 Avon Belden Rd
North Ridgeville OH 44039

Text

2017 EST 223256—Estate of Linda A. Palek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. L. Manning, atty.
